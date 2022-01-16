Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

VAQC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

