Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,252 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 175.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 395,785 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,639,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

