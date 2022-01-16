Velas Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $783.93 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003056 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,248,438,278 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

