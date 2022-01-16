Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $237.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.64.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.