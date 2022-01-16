Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $848.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $916.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $903.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.71.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

