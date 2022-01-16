Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

Shares of GS opened at $380.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.28 and a 200 day moving average of $393.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

