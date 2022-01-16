Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.48.

AAP opened at $239.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

