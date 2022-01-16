Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

