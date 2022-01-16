Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,629 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.64% of Veracyte worth $185,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

VCYT opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

