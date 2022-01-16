Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VRNOF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 304,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Verano has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

VRNOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lowered their target price on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

