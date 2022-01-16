ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.