Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 713 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $96.21 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $58.29 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

