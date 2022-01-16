Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,084,000 after buying an additional 133,812 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Vision by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.