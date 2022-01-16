Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at $7,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King decreased their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

