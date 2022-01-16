Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,023 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after buying an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,413,000 after acquiring an additional 117,183 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after acquiring an additional 108,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $59.98 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

