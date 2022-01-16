Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 58,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

CFFN stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

