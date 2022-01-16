Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

SPWH stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $463.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

