Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,034,799 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avidity Biosciences worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $836.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.76. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

