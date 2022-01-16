VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the December 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $71.65 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $71.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.