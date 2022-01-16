Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $32.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
SPCE opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
