Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $32.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 487,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPCE opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

