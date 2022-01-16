Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Issues Earnings Results

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.91% and a negative net margin of 350.25%.

VMAR opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

