Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VST opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.