Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

