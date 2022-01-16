VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.11 Million

Brokerages predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will announce sales of $199.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $209.01 million. VSE reported sales of $150.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $739.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $749.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $859.08 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $920.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $57.86 on Friday. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $735.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

