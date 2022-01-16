Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $239.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.94.

NYSE VMC opened at $192.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $143.10 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $34,764,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 193.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

