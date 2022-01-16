Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.25 and last traded at C$14.25. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$462.46 million and a P/E ratio of 23.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.00.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.27 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

