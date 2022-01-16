Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT stock opened at $333.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.97. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.