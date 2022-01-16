Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 50.1% in December

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the December 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 138,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

