West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $379.78 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

