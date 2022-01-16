Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.68

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.68 and last traded at $107.44, with a volume of 10414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

