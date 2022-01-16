WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WestRock expects earnings per share in the range of 56 to 67 cents in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a meager year-over-year growth of 1%. The company’s results are expected to benefit from solid demand for corrugated packaging, containerboard, food and beverage consumer packaging as well as industrial packaging. However, it will be offset by higher recycled fiber, energy, virgin fiber, chemicals and transportation costs. Continued labor shortage and supply chain challenges are also likely impact the company’s production and its ability to meet the strong demand. These headwinds are expected to continue through fiscal 2022. Higher planned maintenance outage will also hurt the company’s results in fiscal 2022. Investment in strategic capital projects, acquisitions will also aid growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WRK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

