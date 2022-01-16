WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 209,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,301. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth about $1,274,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,672.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

