Widercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $55,938.12 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $55,938.12 and approximately $23,507.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00064807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00072920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.68 or 0.07759261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00071238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,270.48 or 1.00083023 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

