William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $253,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 23.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Ares Management by 15.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 148,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

