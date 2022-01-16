William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 134,501 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 895,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $208,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 661,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,315 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

NYSE:INSP opened at $237.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

