William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $322.52 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 823,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $322,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

Shares of TEAM opened at $297.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.17.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

