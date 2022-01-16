William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $390.66 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,253,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,233 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.87% of BWX Technologies worth $390,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $465,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.