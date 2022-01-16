William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 681,246 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 65.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $176,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.16 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

