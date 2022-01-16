William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.20% of Virtu Financial worth $237,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

