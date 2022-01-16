William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 115,625 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,625 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $166,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 139.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 42,393 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in GoDaddy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in GoDaddy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.