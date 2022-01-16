William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 115,625 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,625 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $166,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 113.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $19,794,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

