William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 860,172 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,097,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,172 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $232,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

