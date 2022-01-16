Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.62.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Wipro alerts:

NYSE WIT opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.