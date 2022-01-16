WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.