WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist dropped their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

MAPS stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

