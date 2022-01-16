World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

