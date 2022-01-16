World Asset Management Inc Has $684,000 Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.55.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

