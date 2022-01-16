World Asset Management Inc Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

