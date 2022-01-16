World Asset Management Inc Has $843,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $326.27 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.25.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

