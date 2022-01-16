World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,760 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

